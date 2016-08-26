San Marcos Girls Volleyball Loses to Hart in 5 sets

Girls Volleyball

San Marcos battled Hart through five sets but came short in the end in a season-opening girls volleyball match on Friday. The scores were 23-25, 17-25, 25-14, 25-21, 15-8.

"We had some incredible rallies throughout the match and our girls left everything on the floor," said first-year coach Tina Brown. "Jenna MacFarlane had a great all-around game with 15 kills and 11 digs."

Middles Molly Kirkbride and Kristine Fimlaid each posted 6 kills and 4 blocks, while Dani Dusebout held her own, playing some solid defense and adding 6 kills, Brown noted.

Libero Delany Werner kept many rallies alive with her 16 digs.

"Although it was a tough loss, we had a great battle with a very good team," said Brown.

