San Marcos Girls Volleyball Takes 9th at San Luis Obispo Tourney

San Marcos capped a busy week of girls volleyball matches with a ninth-place finish at the 32-team San Luis Obispo Tournament on Saturday.
The Royals went 3-3 in pool played and finished with three straight wins.
Coach Tina Brown said senior Jenna MacFarlane "played solid all weekend, leading the team in kills and digs.
"Ellie Gamberdella and Taylor Hantgin ran a smooth offense, involving all their hitters and finding Brynn Sofro in the middle all day long, Brynn dominated the net for us, blocking and scoring from all over the court."
