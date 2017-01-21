Monday, April 23 , 2018, 8:12 am | Fog/Mist 55º

 
 
 
 
Water Polo

San Marcos Girls Water Polo Brings Home Title from America’s Finest Tournament

The San Marcos girls water polo team capped a busy week of games with a championship at the America’s Finest Tournament in Coronado. Click to view larger
The San Marcos girls water polo team capped a busy week of games with a championship at the America’s Finest Tournament in Coronado. (Courtesy photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | January 21, 2017 | 10:51 p.m.

The San Marcos girls water polo team won three games on Saturday and captured America's Finest Tournament in Coronado. 

The Royals beat Murrieta Valley in the championship game, 13-10. Paige Hauschild scored seven goals and was named the tournament's Most Valuable Player.

Earlier, San Marcos rolled past Huntington Beach, 19-5, in the quarterfinals and knocked off Agoura, 17-4, in the semifinals.

Coach Chuckie Roth praised the play of Brittany Prentice. "She played very well and created so many extra-effort opportunities for the Royals," he said.

San Marcos faces another tough week of games. On Tuesday, the Royals play Ventura, Thursday they host Santa Barbara, then take on Corona del Mar at SBHS on Friday and Orange Lutheran on Saturday at SBHS.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Paige Hauschild scored seven goals for San Marcos in the championship game victory over Murrieta Valley at the America’s Finest Tournament. Click to view larger
Paige Hauschild scored seven goals for San Marcos in the championship game victory over Murrieta Valley at the America’s Finest Tournament. (Peter Neushul file photo)
