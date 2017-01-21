San Marcos Girls Water Polo Brings Home Title from America’s Finest Tournament

Water Polo

The San Marcos girls water polo team won three games on Saturday and captured America's Finest Tournament in Coronado.

The Royals beat Murrieta Valley in the championship game, 13-10. Paige Hauschild scored seven goals and was named the tournament's Most Valuable Player.

Earlier, San Marcos rolled past Huntington Beach, 19-5, in the quarterfinals and knocked off Agoura, 17-4, in the semifinals.



Coach Chuckie Roth praised the play of Brittany Prentice. "She played very well and created so many extra-effort opportunities for the Royals," he said.

San Marcos faces another tough week of games. On Tuesday, the Royals play Ventura, Thursday they host Santa Barbara, then take on Corona del Mar at SBHS on Friday and Orange Lutheran on Saturday at SBHS.

