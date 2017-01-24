San Marcos Girls Water Polo Rolls Past Ventura

Water Polo

Goalies Sophia Trumbull and Riley Christen combined for 10 saves in San Marcos' 11-3 girls water polo win over Ventura in a Channel League game.

"They were the backbone on defense," said coach Chuckie Roth of his goalies. Christian had seven saves.

On offense, freshman Hannah Meyer and sophomore Fiona Kuesis led the Royals with three goals apiece. Freshman Claire Kronen had two goals and five assists. Paige Hauschild, Cassidy Miller and Nikki Aponte each scored a goal as San Marcos improved to 5-0 in league and 15-3 overall.

The games get tougher as the week goes on for San Marcos. On Thursday, the Royals host Santa Barbara at 3:15 p.m., they play Corona del Mar on Friday at 5 p.m. at Santa Barbara and face Orange Lutheran on Saturday at 10 a.m. at SBHS.

