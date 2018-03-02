San Marcos Girls Water Polo Whips Eagle Rock in SoCal Regional Opener

Water Polo

Goalie Riley Christen made 11 blocks, and the San Marcos defense held Eagle Rock to one goal and registered an 8-1 victory in the first round of the CIF Southern California Regional on Friday at Segerstrom High in Santa Ana.

The Royals advance to a semifinal game against Foothill at 11:20 a.m. at Corona del Mar.

San Marcos coach Chuckie Roth used his second unit for the opening-round game that features teams from the Southern, L.A. City and San Diego Sections.

Sam Marcos, the CIF-Southern Section Division 1 champion, dominated the L.A. City Section champion. The speed of Jordan Klanfer and Caroline Courtois helped San Marcos beat the Eagles on counterattacks and draw ejections.

The Royals capitalized on four power plays and earned four penalth shots.

On defense, Jackie Caplan and Catalina Perez shut down Eagle Rock's center.

