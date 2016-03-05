Wednesday, June 27 , 2018, 10:53 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Track & Field

San Marcos Girls Win 4 Events at Don Green Invitational

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | March 5, 2016 | 12:30 p.m.

Erica Schroeder completed the distance double with a victory in the 1600 meters on Saturday and she anchored the San Marcos 4x400 relay team to first place at the Don Green Invitational track and field meet at Moorpark High.

Schroeder followed her 3200 win on Friday by running the 1600 in 4:57.37. On the relay, she teamed with Delaney Werner, Jenny Nnoli and Devon Block-Funkhouser to finish in 4:02.62.

Werner captured the 800 meters in 2:24.16 and Alli Jones won the 100 hurdles in 16.18.

In other San Marcos girls results, Jenny Nnoli was third in the 400 (60.41); Carolyn Weisman was sixth in the long jump (16-00), fourth in the triple jump (34-02) and second in the high jump (4-8); Chloe Allen took third in the shot put (33-07) and the 4x100 relay team of Olivia Jones, Allie Jones, Jenny Nnoli and Danielle Anderson was third (50.59).

Top marks for the boys included Tyson Miller, third in the 400 (50.94); Kele Mkpado second in the 110 hurdles (16.14) and Davis Mulin fourth (16.28).

The Royals are at the Ventura Invitational next Saturday.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 