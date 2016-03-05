San Marcos Girls Win 4 Events at Don Green Invitational

Track & Field

Erica Schroeder completed the distance double with a victory in the 1600 meters on Saturday and she anchored the San Marcos 4x400 relay team to first place at the Don Green Invitational track and field meet at Moorpark High.

Schroeder followed her 3200 win on Friday by running the 1600 in 4:57.37. On the relay, she teamed with Delaney Werner, Jenny Nnoli and Devon Block-Funkhouser to finish in 4:02.62.

Werner captured the 800 meters in 2:24.16 and Alli Jones won the 100 hurdles in 16.18.

In other San Marcos girls results, Jenny Nnoli was third in the 400 (60.41); Carolyn Weisman was sixth in the long jump (16-00), fourth in the triple jump (34-02) and second in the high jump (4-8); Chloe Allen took third in the shot put (33-07) and the 4x100 relay team of Olivia Jones, Allie Jones, Jenny Nnoli and Danielle Anderson was third (50.59).

Top marks for the boys included Tyson Miller, third in the 400 (50.94); Kele Mkpado second in the 110 hurdles (16.14) and Davis Mulin fourth (16.28).

The Royals are at the Ventura Invitational next Saturday.

