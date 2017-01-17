San Marcos Goalie Addie Fuerer Comes Up Big in 2-1 Win Over Buena

Cate Clancy and Danielle Anderson scored goals two minutes apart and goalkeeper Addie Fuerer made saves on three Buena one-on-one situations to give San Marcos a 2-1 girls soccer win over Buena in a Channel League match on Tuesday.
Down 1-0, Clancy scored the tying goal inside the 6-yard box after a corner kick in the 67th minute. Two minutes later, Anderson was fouled in the penalty area on a breakaway and converted the resulting penalty kick to give the Royals the lead.
San Marcos improves to 7-2-2 overall and 3-0-0 in league. The Royals next play Santa Barbara in their Super Soccer Saturday extravaganza.
