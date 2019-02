Softball

San Marcos went 0-2 on the first day of the Suzanne Manlet Softball Tournament in Simi Valley last Saturday. The Royals were blanked by Simi Valley, 3-0, and fell to Righetti, 7-4.

Allie Fryklund went 3 for 5 and Savannah Tait was 2-4 on the day to lead the San Marcos offense.

Fryklund pitched both games, allowing three earned runs while striking out nine, issuing two walks and hitting a batter.

The Royals (1-2) return to Channel League play Tuesday at home against Lompoc at 3:30 p.m.