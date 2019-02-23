San Marcos Goes 5-1 at Redondo Tournament, Wins Consolation Title

Boys Volleyball

San Marcos won the consolation title at the Redondo Union Boys Volleyball Tournament on Saturday, going 5-1 over the two-day event.

The Royals' lone loss was a three-set thriller against Granada Hills in their first match in the Gold Division on Saturday. In the deciding set to 15 points, the Royals lost 26-24. San Marcos won the first game 25-14 and lost the second 19-25.

“We played a great third set, but they played a little better,” said coach Roger Kuntz, who cited the play of outside hitter Toby Still and sophomore libero Jacob Yinger.

San Marcos bounced back and beat El Segundo (25-18, 25-19) and Peninsula (25-21, 25-22) to claim the consolation title.

The serving of senior Arman Banan and the hitting of Brennan Ware led the Royals in the win over El Segundo.

“This is the first full week of practice for Brennan, as he had a snowboarding accident that has kept him limited. With Brennan on the court, we are a much better team,” said Kuntz.

San Marcos finished ninth overall out of 32 teams in the tournament.

“We only lost one game in five matches in this tournament, and we are very pleased with our growth and development,” said Kuntz.

San Marcos is away against Oxnard on Tuesday and then hosts Newbury Park on Thursday in the Thunderhut.







