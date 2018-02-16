San Marcos Goes Cold in 4th Quarter, Falls at Holy Martyrs

Girls Basketball

The best girls basketball season in a decade at San Marcos came to end Thursday in the first round of the CIF-SS Division 4A playoffs.

After trailing by two at the end of the third quarter, the Royals went cold in the fourth quarter and dropped a 39-28 decision at Holy Martyrs in Encino.

"Their leading scorer was banking in 25-foot three-pointers and then they used their height advantage to go inside, and we had a tough fourth quarter," said assistant coach Aaron Solis.

The Royals made just one of seven shots in the final period, while Holy Martyrs knocked down six of eight shots.

Sarine Kazandjian led Holy Martyrs with 23 points.

Milan McGary scored eight points and Taylor Hantgin added seven for the Royals, who finish the year 14-7.

"This was the best season for San Marcos in 10 years. We are going to build upon this," said Solis.



