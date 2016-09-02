San Marcos Goes Down Battling Against Harvard Westlake

Girls Volleyball

San Marcos was outgunned against a talented and experienced Harvard Westlake, but the Royals kept battling in the 25-13, 25-15, 25-23 volleyball loss on Thursday on the road.

"Our girls did a good job on staying in the game and battled throughout the match," co-coach Tina Brown said.

Jenna MacFarlane lead the Royals (0-2) with 10 kills and setter Addy Colburn had six.

"Taylor Hangtin and Addy did a great job running the show and keeping all the hitters involved," said Brown.

Erin Holehouse provided good passing and defense off the bench.

