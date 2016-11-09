San Marcos Goes Down Fighting at Orange Lutheran

Water Polo

San Marcos fell behind 4-0 in the first period against Trinity League-champion Orange Lutheran, and the Royals weren't able to recover, losing 14-9 in a CIF Division 1 boys water polo first-round playoff match on Wednesday.

"I thought we actually played really well in the first quarter, but we couldn't find the back of the goal and they scored on all three of their man-up situations in that quarter," said San Marcos coach Jeff Ashton.

San Marcos battled back and pulled to within 9-7 late in the third quarter. But the Lancers scored at the very end of the quarter.

"I think that kind of killed our momentum," said Ashton.

Jesse Morrison played a strong game for the Royals, leading the team with three goals. Miles Cole and Adam Fuller added two apiece and Trevor Ricci and Spencer Wood each tallied one. Goalie Ben Spievak made 11 saves.

"Overall, I'm definitely proud of the boys. I thought Jesse Morrison played a fantastic game and led a don't-quit, keep-fighting attitude throughout."

San Marcos ends the season with a 22-8 record. Orange Lutheran (23-3) advances to the quarterfinals.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.