San Marcos Goes on Hitting Rampage in 13-1 Win

San Marcos started fast and romped to a 13-1 win over Pacifica in a non-league softball game on Wednesday in Oxnard.

The Royals scored three runs in the first, three in the fourth and blew the game open with seven runs in the sixth inning.

They had 17 hits, including six doubles and one triple.

Alex Pitchford, Hailee Rios and Cara Christian each collected three hits and Aliyah Huerta-Leipner, Hailey Fryklund and Sienna Berlinger had two. Pitchford had two doubles, two RBIs and two runs scored; Rios doubled, drove in two runs and scored two; Christian doubled and had two RBIs and two runs; Huerta-Leipner tripled, scored two runs and drove in one; Fryklund doubled, scored twice and had a RBI and Berlinger doubled, scored a run and added a RBI.

Rios and Huerta-Leipner combined on a three-hitter.



San Marcos is now 11-8 overall.

