Pixel Tracker

Wednesday, April 17 , 2019, 12:38 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table, The Lab, and American Riviera Bank

San Marcos Goes Undefeated in Boys Tennis

Sam Friedman Click to view larger
Sam Friedman of San Marcos hits a volley during one of his victories in doubles. (Jarrod Bradley photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | April 16, 2019 | 6:36 p.m.

San Marcos completed an undefeated boys tennis regular season with a 15-3 win at Santa Ynez on Tuesday.

The Royals will enter the postseason with records of 10-0 in Channel League and 16-0 overall.

"Our guys are excited about finishing the regular season undefeated and representing Channel League well in the CIF Individual and Team playoffs," said coach Jarrod Bradley.

San Marcos lost only one doubles set. Sam Friedman won with two partners. He and Alex Stefanov rolled 6-0 and he combined with Alex Wilson for 6-2, 6-1 set wins.

"Sam and Alex Wilson played with energy and passion today. They both served and volleyed well," said Bradley.

Alexi Gill and Bryan Shott teamed together for the third time this year and continued their undefeated streak at 7-0.

"Alexi and Bryan punished the ball today and won a lot of points on unreturned shots."

The Royals will play in the Channel League individual tournament at Santa Ynez on Monday and Tuesday.

On Thursday, Masato Perera will play in the prestigious CIF Boys 18s Ojai Singles Tournament while Dominik Stefanov and Alexi Gill will play in the CIF Boys 18s Ojai Doubles Tournament.

San Marcos 15
Daniel Newton 1-0
Giulio Rambelli 1-1
Alex Chow 3-0
Jimmy Wimbish 2-1
Alexi Gill-Bryan Shott 3-0
Sam Friedman-Alex Stefanov 1-0
Sam Friedman-Alex Wilson 2-0
Jayden Duncan-Ronin Suzuki 2-1

Santa Ynez3
Ryan Rennick 1-2
Darren Hinkens 1-2
Andreas Jackson 0-3
Fillipin-Cramer 1-2
Mailes-Thornburg 0-3
Kazali-Brady 0-3

Support Noozhawk Today!

Our professional journalists work tirelessly to report on local news so you can be more informed and engaged in your community. This quality, local reporting is free for you to read and share, but it's not free to produce.

You count on us to deliver timely, relevant local news, 24/7. Can we count on you to invest in our newsroom and help secure its future?

We provide special member benefits to show how much we appreciate your support.

Email
I would like give...
Great! You're joining as a Red-Tailed Hawk!
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 