San Marcos Goes Undefeated in Boys Tennis

San Marcos completed an undefeated boys tennis regular season with a 15-3 win at Santa Ynez on Tuesday.

The Royals will enter the postseason with records of 10-0 in Channel League and 16-0 overall.

"Our guys are excited about finishing the regular season undefeated and representing Channel League well in the CIF Individual and Team playoffs," said coach Jarrod Bradley.

San Marcos lost only one doubles set. Sam Friedman won with two partners. He and Alex Stefanov rolled 6-0 and he combined with Alex Wilson for 6-2, 6-1 set wins.

"Sam and Alex Wilson played with energy and passion today. They both served and volleyed well," said Bradley.

Alexi Gill and Bryan Shott teamed together for the third time this year and continued their undefeated streak at 7-0.

"Alexi and Bryan punished the ball today and won a lot of points on unreturned shots."

The Royals will play in the Channel League individual tournament at Santa Ynez on Monday and Tuesday.

On Thursday, Masato Perera will play in the prestigious CIF Boys 18s Ojai Singles Tournament while Dominik Stefanov and Alexi Gill will play in the CIF Boys 18s Ojai Doubles Tournament.

San Marcos 15

Daniel Newton 1-0

Giulio Rambelli 1-1

Alex Chow 3-0

Jimmy Wimbish 2-1

Alexi Gill-Bryan Shott 3-0

Sam Friedman-Alex Stefanov 1-0

Sam Friedman-Alex Wilson 2-0

Jayden Duncan-Ronin Suzuki 2-1

Santa Ynez3

Ryan Rennick 1-2

Darren Hinkens 1-2

Andreas Jackson 0-3

Fillipin-Cramer 1-2

Mailes-Thornburg 0-3

Kazali-Brady 0-3