San Marcos Golf Completes Undefeated Channel League Season

The San Marcos High boys golf team captured its third straight Channel League title by defeating Dos Pueblos at Rancho San Marcos Golf Course (Courtesy photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | April 26, 2016 | 6:38 p.m.

Bennett Reichard fired a 1-under par 70 and Chad Visser parred his last six holes, leading San Marcos to a 387-398 win over Dos Pueblos to complete a undefeated dual match season in the Channel League.

It's the third straight league championship for the Royals and the second with an 8-0 record.

Reichard finished strong, shooting 5-under in windy conditions on his last 10 holes to earn medalist honors.

"Bennett's back nine was amazing," San Marcos coach Aaron Solis said. "He made up seven strokes on his opposing partner on the back nine. Awesome"

Andres Fairbairn led the Chargers (6-2) with a 75.

"It was a very close match at the turn, but we won it as a team on the back 9," Solis said. "It was great to see the guys finish well. DP is a great team and the guys have friends on both sides, but we didn't want to share the league title."

Solis noted that Visser's steady play down the stretch was crucial to the win. He was the No. 2 scorer for San Marcos with a 77.

"That was huge," he said. "Very windy conditions today. Not as windy as Monday, but it still had an effect on the match.

The Royals and Chargers will next play in the two-day, 36-hole Channel League Individual Tournament on Monday and Tuesday at Soule Park in Ojai

Medalist: Bennett Reichard. (SM)  70

San Marcos
Chad Visser 77
Chris Wong 79
Sam Metzger. 80
Andrew Rice. 81

DP
Andres Fairbairn. 75
Zach Stenberger 79
Aiden Thomas 83
Luke Vigna. 82
Joseph Pigatti  79

