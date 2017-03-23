San Marcos Golf Downs Buena Behind Chad Visser’s 73

The San Marcos boys golf team defeated Channel League opponent Buena on a windy Thursday at Rancho San Marcos 397-425.
The Royals (4-0) have yet to lose this season.
Chad Visser took home medalist honors after shooting a 73 on the par-71 course.
"It is always nice to start league 4-0, but we know we have more work to do and still have some tough matches ahead of us," explained San Marcos head coach Aaron Solis. "We still have to play Glen Annie where Dos Pueblos is always tough and same when we have to go to Olivas Links to play Buena where they always play well."
Mason Teron led Buena with a 77.
San Marcos: 397
Sam Metzger - 77
Bennett Reichard - 79
Hayden Schoenfelder - 83
Blake Bornand - 85
Buena: 425
Mason Teron - 77
James Rodriguez - 78
Scott Carter - 83
Justin Perich - 85
Nick Cordon - 102
