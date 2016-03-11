Saturday, June 30 , 2018, 5:31 pm | A Few Clouds 70º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Prep Roundup

San Marcos Golfers Lose Close One; Laguna 1-2 at SLO VB Tourney, Carpinteria Spikers Fall

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | March 11, 2016 | 5:27 p.m.

UCLA-bound Hide Yoshihara shot a 1-under par 71 to earn medalist honors and lead Woodbridge to a 385-397 victory over San Marcos in a wet, windy non-league golf match at Sandpiper Golf Course on Friday.

"This was a great match against one of the top 10 teams in Orange County, and both teams played very well in very wet and windy conditions," said San Marcos coach Aaron Solis.

Sam Metzger shot a 75 to lead San Marcos.

The teams will play again on Saturday at La Purisima Golf Course in Lompoc.

Medalist:
Hide Yoshihara (W)  71

San Marcos scores
Sam Metzger  75
Bennett Reichard  77
Chad Visser  78
Hayden Schoenfelder 83
Bryce Quezada  84

VOLLEYBALL

Orcutt Academy 3, Carpinteria 1

The Warriors started strong but hurt themselves with mistakes in the next three sets and lost, 17-25, 26-24, 25-22, 25-17 at Orcutt.

Mayerik Rodriguez had 11 kills and Pablo Ortega added nine to lead Carpinteria (2-2) in the non-league match.

Laguna Blanca at SLO Tournament

The Owls went 1-2 on the first day of competition. They defeated Paso Robles (25-11, 25-11) and suffered defeats against host San Luis Obispo (25-17, 25-17) and Clovis East (25-21, 25-21)

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 