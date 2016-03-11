San Marcos Golfers Lose Close One; Laguna 1-2 at SLO VB Tourney, Carpinteria Spikers Fall

Prep Roundup

UCLA-bound Hide Yoshihara shot a 1-under par 71 to earn medalist honors and lead Woodbridge to a 385-397 victory over San Marcos in a wet, windy non-league golf match at Sandpiper Golf Course on Friday.

"This was a great match against one of the top 10 teams in Orange County, and both teams played very well in very wet and windy conditions," said San Marcos coach Aaron Solis.

Sam Metzger shot a 75 to lead San Marcos.

The teams will play again on Saturday at La Purisima Golf Course in Lompoc.

Medalist:

Hide Yoshihara (W) 71

San Marcos scores

Sam Metzger 75

Bennett Reichard 77

Chad Visser 78

Hayden Schoenfelder 83

Bryce Quezada 84

VOLLEYBALL

Orcutt Academy 3, Carpinteria 1

The Warriors started strong but hurt themselves with mistakes in the next three sets and lost, 17-25, 26-24, 25-22, 25-17 at Orcutt.

Mayerik Rodriguez had 11 kills and Pablo Ortega added nine to lead Carpinteria (2-2) in the non-league match.

Laguna Blanca at SLO Tournament

The Owls went 1-2 on the first day of competition. They defeated Paso Robles (25-11, 25-11) and suffered defeats against host San Luis Obispo (25-17, 25-17) and Clovis East (25-21, 25-21)

