Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 8:36 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Golf

San Marcos Golf Wins Finale; Santa Ynez Tops Morro Bay

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | October 12, 2017 | 6:39 p.m.

San Marcos finished the regular season in girls golf with a 265-273 victory over Buena on Thursday at Sandpiper Golf Course.

Alex Manion led the Royals with 48.

Addie Anderson of Buena was the match medalist with a 41

San Marcos -265
Alex Manion - 48
Sofia Tasca - 50
Jackie Moreno - 52
Bella Wygant - 57
Allison Seoane

Buena - 273
Addie Anderson - 41 (medalist)
Mia Jimenez - 53
Alli Harwood - 56
Meleia Vallier - 60
Heather Mullan - 63

Santa Ynez 255, Morro Bay 272

Gracie Church shot a 46 to earn medalist honors and lead Santa Ynez to the Los Padres dual match win over Morro Bay at Morro Bay Golf Club

"It was a bittersweet match for our team and coaching staff as Morro Bay and Santa Ynez will no longer be in a league together next season," said coach Ashley Coelho. "We have always enjoyed competing against our fellow Pirates from Morro Bay.

"It was great to see Gracie Church win medalist of the match because this is a huge confidence booster going in to league finals on Tuesday," she added. 

Santa Ynez finishes second place in the Los Padres League for team standings, and all six girls will  compete at league finals on Tuesday at La Purisma.

Morro Bay 272

Lauren Augusta: 55

Rachel Brindley: 55

Abbie Burrus: 49

Sarah Martinez: 55

Kristalynn Klein: 58

Callista McGee: 68

Team Total: 272

Santa Ynez 255

Gracie Church: 46 (Medalist)

Morgan Blunt: 48

Jordan Hartley: 56

Bridget Callaghan: 51

Madison Johnson: 54

Marina Vengel: 58

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 