San Marcos Golf Wins Finale; Santa Ynez Tops Morro Bay

Golf

San Marcos finished the regular season in girls golf with a 265-273 victory over Buena on Thursday at Sandpiper Golf Course.

Alex Manion led the Royals with 48.

Addie Anderson of Buena was the match medalist with a 41

San Marcos -265

Alex Manion - 48

Sofia Tasca - 50

Jackie Moreno - 52

Bella Wygant - 57

Allison Seoane

Buena - 273

Addie Anderson - 41 (medalist)

Mia Jimenez - 53

Alli Harwood - 56

Meleia Vallier - 60

Heather Mullan - 63

Santa Ynez 255, Morro Bay 272

Gracie Church shot a 46 to earn medalist honors and lead Santa Ynez to the Los Padres dual match win over Morro Bay at Morro Bay Golf Club

"It was a bittersweet match for our team and coaching staff as Morro Bay and Santa Ynez will no longer be in a league together next season," said coach Ashley Coelho. "We have always enjoyed competing against our fellow Pirates from Morro Bay.

"It was great to see Gracie Church win medalist of the match because this is a huge confidence booster going in to league finals on Tuesday," she added.

Santa Ynez finishes second place in the Los Padres League for team standings, and all six girls will compete at league finals on Tuesday at La Purisma.

Morro Bay 272

Lauren Augusta: 55

Rachel Brindley: 55

Abbie Burrus: 49

Sarah Martinez: 55

Kristalynn Klein: 58

Callista McGee: 68

Team Total: 272

Santa Ynez 255

Gracie Church: 46 (Medalist)

Morgan Blunt: 48

Jordan Hartley: 56

Bridget Callaghan: 51

Madison Johnson: 54

Marina Vengel: 58