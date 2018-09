San Marcos Golfers Move to 2-2 in League With Win Over Santa Ynez

Golf

Alex Manion shot a 43 and Sofia Tasca carded a 45 to lead the San Marcos girls golf team to a 248-280 Channel League win over Santa Ynez at Sandpiper Golf Course on Thursday.

Manion made four pars and earned her fourth medalist honor this season and Tasca sank two part putts

The result evened the Royals record to 2-2 in league and gave them a 5-3 overall mark.

Gracie Church shot a 48 to lead Santa Ynez, which fell to 1-3 in league.

Santa Ynez:

Marina Vengel 63

Olivia Cortopassi 58

Erinn Callaghan 51

Gracie Church 48

Caelyn Linane 60

Bridget Callaghan 63

Team 280



San Marcos

Anastasia Cotella 49

Jackie Moreno 54

Alex Manion 43 -- Medalist

Kenddal Egan 60

Sofia Tasca 45

Allison Seoane 57

Team 248