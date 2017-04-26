Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 8:31 am | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 
San Marcos Golfers Fall to Long Beach Wilson in Team Match Play

Bennett Reichard of San Marcos drives off the 13th tee at La Cumbre Country Club during a match-play competition with Long Beach Wilson. Click to view larger
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | April 26, 2017 | 9:42 p.m.

San Marcos and Long Beach Wilson, two of the most decorated boys golf programs in CIF-Southern Section history, competed in match-play format at La Cumbre Country Club on Wednesday.

Wilson won the team competition 5-1, taking four individual matches, with two others finishing in draws, which were worth a 1/2 point each. Chad Visser and Bennett Reichard squared their matches to give the Royals their one point. Sam Metzger lost 3 and 2; Bryce Quezada fell 2 and 1; Hayden Schoenfelder lost 2 and 1 and Braden Curtis was beaten 7 and 5.

"This was a great experience for the boys in a different type of pressure and strategy match that will benefit us as we start postseason next week," San Marcos coach Aaron Solis said.

Long Beach has the most CIF-SS golf championships and San Marcos is second.

Coach Evans (Wilson coach) and I like to schedule each other late in the season to prepare for the postseason. Wilson is one of the best teams in Southern Section, the boys on both sides respect and enjoy playing against each other. I always hate losing to any team named the Bruins, but this match has only positives out of it. I was especially pleased with Chad today. He was 2 down with 3 holes to play and was able to tie the match. "
 

Tyler Schafer, LBW and Bennett Reichard, square

Brad Calubid, LBW, and Chad Visser, square

R.J. Macaranas, LBW, def. Bryce Quezada, 2 and 1

Tyler Allen, LBW, def. Hayden Schoenfelder, 2 and 1

Brandon Bennett, LBW, def. Braden Curtis, 7 and 5

