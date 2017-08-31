San Marcos Golfers Fall to San Luis Obispo

San Marcos lost a non-league girls golf match against San Luis Obispo at Sandpiper Golf Course on Thursday.
Isabel Carpenter shot a 6-over par 42 to earn medalist honors. Sophomore Alex Manion was the low scorer for San Marcos with a 42.
The Royals (0-2-1) will look for their first win against Cabrillo on Tuesday at Santa Barbara Golf Club.
San Marcos - 286
Alex Manion (sophomore) - 48
Sofia Tasca - 56
Jacqueline Moreno - 60
Bella Wygant - 61
Bronwen Smith - 61
San Luis Obispo - 261
Isabel Carpenter - 42 *Medalist
Emily Lemiere - 47
Violet Udlock - 53
Ella Udlock - 56
Ellig Vendegna - 63
