San Marcos Golfers Finish 1-2 at Lompoc Easter Invitational
The San Marcos golfers, from left, Blake Bornand, Bryce Quezada, Hayden Schoenfelder, Chad Visser, Braden Curtis and Bennett Reichard show the plaques they won at the Lompoc Easter Invitational. (Courtesy photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | April 17, 2017 | 9:11 p.m.
San Marcos teams took the top two spots and Chad Visser was the individual champion at the 55th Lompoc Eastern Invitational golf tournament on Monday at La Purisima Golf Course.
Visser fired a 1-over par 73. Righetti's Ethan Ashbrooke was one stroke back at 74 and Bennett Reichard of the Royals finished third with a 75.
The San Marcos No. 1 team of Visser, Reichard and Bryce Quezada won the team title with 234 strokes. The Royals' No. 2 squad of Blake Bornand (77), Hayden Schoenfelder (81) and Braden Curtis (90) shot 248.
