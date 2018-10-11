San Marcos Golfers Finish In Tie for 2nd in Channel League

Alex Manion shot a 47 at the Mission Club in Lompoc to lead the San Marcos girls golf team to a 267-274 victory over Cabrillo in a Channel League match on Thursday.

With the win, the Royals finish in a tied for second place with Dos Pueblos at 7-3, They are 11-4 overall.

Kelsey Bruner was the low scorer for Cabrillo with a 49.

Next up for the golfers is the Channel League Tournament on Monday and Tuesday at the Alisal Ranch Course

