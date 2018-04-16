Monday, April 16 , 2018, 3:58 pm | A Few Clouds and Breezy 62º

 
 
 
 
San Marcos Golfers in Top 20 After 36 Holes at Champions Invitational

Bryce Quezada of San Marcos tees off on No. 17 during the Champions Invitational at The Golf Club at Terra Lago. (Courtesy photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | March 31, 2017 | 10:45 p.m.

The San Marcos boys golf team is tied for 17th place at the prestigious Champions Invitational at The Golf Club at Terra Lago in Indio.

The tournament features elite high school golf teams in the west. The teams play two 18-hole rounds

Servite High is in first place after 36 holes with a 588. Palo Verde of Las Vegas is second at 597 and Loyola third at 598. San Marcos shot 622 and is tied with Cathedral Catholic of San Diego.

UNLV-bound Jack Trent of Palo Verde High in Las Vegas was the 36-hole individual leader with a 7-under par 137.

Bennett Reichard led San Marcos with a 5-over 149 and is tied for 22nd place. Chad Visser is for 57th at 154. The other San Marcos scores included  Bryce Quezada 159, Sam Metzger 160 and Blake Bornand 175.

"Although we would like to have shaved a few strokes off our rounds here and there, this is the best we have done in a while at this tourney," San Marcos coach Aaron Solis said. "We are in a good spot to hopefully finish in the top ten. Bennett had one of the best rounds in the morning round, and then Chad and Bryce had good rounds in the afternoon. Hopefully we can put it all together tomorrow morning."
 

