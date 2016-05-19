San Marcos Golfers Place 7th at CIF-SCGA Qualifier

Golf

The San Marcos boys golf team completed a tremendous season with a seventh-place finish at the CIF-Southern California Golf Association qualifying tournament on Thursday at Mission Lakes Country Club in Desert Hot Springs.

The Royals shot 390, led by Bennett Reichard's 74 and Chad Visser's 75.

Long Beach Wilson led the four teams that qualified for next week's CIF-SCGA Tournament. Wilson shot 372, beating Westlake by one stroke. Palm Desert was third at 375 and Servite was the No. 4 qualifier at 378. Great Oak shot 380, Woodbridge 385 and San Marcos 390. There were 14 teams in the competition.

"We fell a little short today, but it has been a fantastic season with an undefeated Channel League championship, Bennett winning the individual league championship, and a CIF Championship," San Marcos coach Aaron Solis said.

After Reichard and Visser, the three other San Marcos individual scorers were Chris Wong and Sam Metzger at 80 and Andrew Rice at 81.

"Bennett led us once again today. He has been playing some fantastic golf the past month, and Chad has been playing steady golf all year," Solis said. "We are going to miss our three seniors, but we still have a lot of talent returning next year and we will start working towards next year's goals this summer."

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.