Friday, April 20 , 2018, 7:32 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Golf

San Marcos Golfers Place 7th at CIF-SCGA Qualifier

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | May 19, 2016 | 7:26 p.m.

The San Marcos boys golf team completed a tremendous season with a seventh-place finish at the CIF-Southern California Golf Association qualifying tournament on Thursday at  Mission Lakes Country Club in Desert Hot Springs.

The Royals shot 390, led by Bennett Reichard's 74 and Chad Visser's 75.

Long Beach Wilson led the four teams that qualified for next week's CIF-SCGA Tournament. Wilson shot 372, beating Westlake by one stroke. Palm Desert was third at 375 and Servite was the No. 4 qualifier at 378. Great Oak shot 380, Woodbridge 385 and San Marcos 390. There were 14 teams in the competition.

"We fell a little short today, but it has been a fantastic season with an undefeated Channel League championship, Bennett winning the individual league championship, and a CIF Championship," San Marcos coach Aaron Solis said.

After Reichard and Visser, the three other San Marcos individual scorers were Chris Wong and Sam Metzger at 80 and Andrew Rice at 81.

"Bennett led us once again today. He has been playing some fantastic golf the past month, and Chad has been playing steady golf all year," Solis said. "We are going to miss our three seniors, but we still have a lot of talent returning next year and we will start working towards next year's goals this summer."

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 