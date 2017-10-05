Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 1:20 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 
San Marcos Golfers Win First Channel League Match

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | October 5, 2017 | 8:35 p.m.

San Marcos broke into the Channel League win column with a 225-236 girls golf win over Ventura at Buenaventura Golf Course on Thursday.

Alex Manion earned medalist honors with a 5-over 40, Sofia Tasca shot a 41 and Bella Wygant had a 43.

"We had several more personal bests today," San Marcos coach Sarah Ashton said. "It's great to see the girls playing so well as the season wraps up. They are having fun playing and having a more relaxed approach has really helped them shoot lower scores recently. I'm really proud of their dedication and that each of the girls continues to improve."

San Marcos is 3-9-1 overall and 1-5 in league.


San Marcos - 225
Alex Manion - 40
Sofia Tasca - 41
Bella Wygant - 43
Jacqueline Moreno - 50
Bronwen Smith - 51

Ventura - 236
Jacyln Broderson - 44
Carlee Steven - 45
Janae Harer - 46
Olivia Block - 50
Delaney Young - 51
 

