San Marcos Golfers Wrap Up 4th Straight League Title

San Marcos captured its fourth straight Channel League boys golf title with a 396-432 win over Buena at a windy Olivas Park Links on Tuesday.
The Royals finish league with a 7-1 record and share the title with Santa Barbara.
Medalist Bennett Reichard and his San Marcos teammates performed admirably in the tough conditions.
"It was a two- to four-club wind all day, so it made club selection very difficult both down and into the wind," San Marcos coach Aaron Solis said. "We beat some other Channel League teams scores from earlier in the year when they played under much calmer conditions so I was very happy with the boys performance. I am very happy for all the seniors and proud of them for winning four league titles in a row.