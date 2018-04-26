San Marcos Grabs Win Off Aryeh Keating’s Shots

Golf

Aryeh Keating shot 2-over-par at 71 to lead San Marcos to a 417-443 win over Buena on Thursday at the Rancho San Marcos golf course.

Christian Lee shot 79 to add to the effort while Blake Bornand shot 80 and Diego Palladino 86.

For Buena, Justin Perich shot 77, Mason Teron 80 and Jack Perich 93.

Royals coach Aaron Solis credited his players for improving by 30 strokes as a squad over the course of the season.

"Very proud of this group for shooting their best score of the year," Solis said. "From where they were at the start of the year to now at the end of the year is amazing."

