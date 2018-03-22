San Marcos Grinds Out Victory in CIF Playoff Opener

Boys Basketball

The San Marcos boys basketball team showed it can grind out victories, too.

The Royals played standout defense to overcome an off night shooting the ball and defeated West Ranch, 61-48, in a first-round game of the CIF-SS 2A Division playoffs on Wednesday night at Maury Halleck Gym.

San Marcos (22-6) advances to a second-round game at Highland in Palmdale on Friday night. Highland defeated Westlake 70-55.

West Ranch finishes the season at 16-11.

Sparked by a Beau Allen’s brilliant block of a breakaway layup, San Marcos held West Ranch to 25 points in the second half and its top scorer Austin Galuppo to just five points for the game, zero in the second half.

“Hey, their main guy (Galuppo) lit us up as a freshman in my first year, when we went down south and played them in the D1 Bound tournament,” San Marcos coach Landon Boucher said. “We expected (a tough game).”

Galuppo was unable to get many looks because of Allen’s tough defense.

“When the game got down to it, our defense carried us,” Boucher said. “We wish we would have played a little better offensively, we usually average 70-something. Fortunately our defense took care of it. To hold them to 48 is pretty good.”

It was the prototypical grind-it-out playoff game.

“It’s a shift in mentality,” Boucher pointed out. “It’s a playoff mentality and we’ve been stressing playoff mentality as a team in practice and living in that playoff mentality.”

The Royals led by just two points midway through third quarter (35-33) before Allen ignited an 8-1 run with a pair of free throws and a drive to the hoop.

Jackson Stormo took over in the fourth quarter against a worn down West Ranch defense. He scored six straight points, including a dunk for a 49-40 lead. He also contributed at the defensive end, blocking a shot that led to a Allen dunk to give the Royals a 57-45 advantage.

Stormo led the Royals with 23 points, Allen had 15 and Ryan Godges and David Frohling each tallied eight.

Jackson Stormo pivots for a dunk during San Marcos CIF playoff win over West Ranch pic.twitter.com/n7rZkZ30lZ — NoozhawkSports (@NoozhawkSports) February 15, 2018

Deaken Stangl led West Ranch with 15 and Josh Paz added 10.

Boucher said Allen keeps improving with each game.

“He’s getting so much better offensively, but he’s also getting so much better defensively every day in practice,” the coach said of the junior forward. “We have him matched up against (point guard) Stefan (Korfas) in practice. We tried to do that in the beginning in the fall and he wasn’t able to do it, but now… Galuppo is a really good player — he’s going to be a college player — and (Allen) did a great job on him.

“Beau has really sacrificed a lot to do just what we need him to do coming off the bench,’ Boucher adde. “Sometimes he subs in for the point guard and sometimes he subs in for Stormo. He’s just been the utility guy that’s been able to play great defense and now he’s finding it offensively.”

On his big block on the West Ranch breakaway, Allen said: “I saw him running down the court and I said, ‘I won’t let that go in my house. This is our house, here.’ It was coming up and I just jumped, hit the ball and I was glad about that.”

And so were the Royals.