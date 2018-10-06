Saturday, October 6 , 2018, 9:16 am | Partly Cloudy 59º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Football

San Marcos Hangs On, Beats Cabrillo for First Channel League Victory

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | October 6, 2018 | 7:47 a.m.

San Marcos held on till the final play of the game to score its first Channel League football win,  a 26-25 nail biter at Cabrillo on Friday night.

The Conquistadores threw an incomplete pass in the   end zone with 3.6 seconds left on the final play.

Dane Sterndahl played huge for the Royals in the second half, rushing for two touchdowns, the second one giving his team the lead for good at 26-19.

Cabrillo’s Tito Miza broke free for a 43-yard run to make it a one-point game. On the PAT, the Conqs bobbled the snap and the kick was low.

Ahead 13-6 in the second quarter, San Marcos made a huge goal-line stand. From the 1-yard line, the Royals dropped Tyler Williams for a loss on a halfback pitch play.

They then twice sacked Conqs’ quarterback Jackson Anderson and took over on downs.

The Royals found the end zone on their opening drive. Henry Herrera took a short screen pass and rambled 59 yards. 

Mason Townes made the touchdown-saving tackle at the Cabrillo 13-yard line.

Josh Brown caught a 17-yard pass from quarterback Ben Partee for the touchdown. The PAT was missed.

On the ensuing kickoff, Townes ran 89 yards for the tying touchdown.

San Marcos regained the lead when Partee found Jack Huffman for a 3-yard score.

The Royals were moving again, but Townes intercepted a pass to foil the drive.

Cabrillo capitalized, with Jackson Anderson combining with Cody Forbes on a 43-yard bomb to put the Conqs’ in the red zone.

They got to the 1 before San Marcos’ defense came up big. 

Cabrillo eventually bounced back on an incredible play by Anderson. He recovered a bad snap and fired a pass to Jordan for a 67-yard score 

Anderson tried to run in for the two-point conversion but was stopped, leaving San Marcos ahead 13-12. 

The Royals responded on the next drive as Sterndahl scored from 3 yards. The PAT was wide, leaving the score 19-12.

Anderson followed with a 24-yard strike to Eddy Little to put the Conqs in San Marcos territory.

Miza blasted through the San Marcos defense for a 48-yard TD and the Conqs made the PAT to tie the score at 19-19.

The Royals kept their composure and drove the ball down the field. Sterndahl finished the drive with the eventual winning TD.

San Marcos is now 2-5 on the season and 1-1 in league. Cabrillo falls to 0-7, 0-2.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 