San Marcos Hangs On, Beats Cabrillo for First Channel League Victory

Football

San Marcos held on till the final play of the game to score its first Channel League football win, a 26-25 nail biter at Cabrillo on Friday night.

The Conquistadores threw an incomplete pass in the end zone with 3.6 seconds left on the final play.

Dane Sterndahl played huge for the Royals in the second half, rushing for two touchdowns, the second one giving his team the lead for good at 26-19.

Cabrillo’s Tito Miza broke free for a 43-yard run to make it a one-point game. On the PAT, the Conqs bobbled the snap and the kick was low.

Ahead 13-6 in the second quarter, San Marcos made a huge goal-line stand. From the 1-yard line, the Royals dropped Tyler Williams for a loss on a halfback pitch play.

They then twice sacked Conqs’ quarterback Jackson Anderson and took over on downs.

The Royals found the end zone on their opening drive. Henry Herrera took a short screen pass and rambled 59 yards.

Mason Townes made the touchdown-saving tackle at the Cabrillo 13-yard line.

Josh Brown caught a 17-yard pass from quarterback Ben Partee for the touchdown. The PAT was missed.

On the ensuing kickoff, Townes ran 89 yards for the tying touchdown.

San Marcos regained the lead when Partee found Jack Huffman for a 3-yard score.

The Royals were moving again, but Townes intercepted a pass to foil the drive.

Cabrillo capitalized, with Jackson Anderson combining with Cody Forbes on a 43-yard bomb to put the Conqs’ in the red zone.

They got to the 1 before San Marcos’ defense came up big.

Cabrillo eventually bounced back on an incredible play by Anderson. He recovered a bad snap and fired a pass to Jordan for a 67-yard score

Anderson tried to run in for the two-point conversion but was stopped, leaving San Marcos ahead 13-12.

The Royals responded on the next drive as Sterndahl scored from 3 yards. The PAT was wide, leaving the score 19-12.

Anderson followed with a 24-yard strike to Eddy Little to put the Conqs in San Marcos territory.

Miza blasted through the San Marcos defense for a 48-yard TD and the Conqs made the PAT to tie the score at 19-19.

The Royals kept their composure and drove the ball down the field. Sterndahl finished the drive with the eventual winning TD.

San Marcos is now 2-5 on the season and 1-1 in league. Cabrillo falls to 0-7, 0-2.