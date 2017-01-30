San Marcos Has a Tough Night Against Ventura

Boys Soccer

San Marcos suffered a 4-0 defeat against Ventura in a Channel League boys soccer game on Monday night.

The Cougars scored three goals in the first half and handed the Royals their second loss in league. They are 2-2-2 and 5-8-4 overall.

"We were outplayed by a Ventura team that really wanted to win tonight," San Marcos coach Daniel Torres said. "Our boys did not show up tonight and we couldn't handle the pressure that Ventura brought to the table. Ventura was the better team by far and I was out coached tonight. I didn't give my team the necessary tools today to compete and I let them down.

"I hope we can all learn from this lesson that Ventura gave us tonight. We have two games left in league and we're looking to have a better performance than the one we had tonight."

