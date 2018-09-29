San Marcos Has Rough Weekend at California Challenge

Girls Volleyball

San Marcos stepped up in competition at the Torrey Pines California Challenge over the weekend.

The Royals went 1-4, beating Poway, while falling to Santa Margarita, La Costa Canyon and Del Norte twice.

"We went in with the understanding that the teams we would meet would be competitive and strong, and that's what we got," said coach Tina Brown.

The Royals return to Channel League play on Tuesday, hosting Dos Pueblos.

