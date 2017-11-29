San Marcos Heats Up in Second Half, Beats Santa Paula for 3rd Straight Win

Girls Basketball

San Marcos overcame cold shooting in the first half and beat Santa Paula, 50-34, in a pool-play game Wednesday at the Fillmore Girls Basketball Tournament.

It was the third straight win for the Royals.

San Marcos outscored Santa Paula 33-12 in the second half.

"We went on a 7-2 run to close out the second quarter and that gave us the confidence for the second half," San Marcosc coach Chris Hantgin said. "Scoring 33 points in the second half was really good."

Milan McGary scored 16 points to lead the Royals and Jackie Hernandez added a season-high 10 points. Leticia Romero grabbed 11 rebounds.

"Jackie gave us some really good minutes in the second half, while Milan and Taylor (Hantgin) did a great defensive job containing their leading scorer," Chris Hantgin said.

The Royals (3-0) play Faith Baptist on Wednesday.

