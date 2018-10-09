San Marcos High ASB to Host School Board Candidate Forum

San Marcos High School ASB will hold a candidate forum for those seeking election to the Santa Barbara Unified School District Board, 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 18, in the San Marcos auditorium. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

During the event, which is open to all community members, candidates will be asked a series of predetermined student- and staff-generated questions.

Spanish interpretation will be available.

Parking is available in the administration parking lot in front of the school, corner of Hollister Avenue and Turnpike Road, as well as in the ‘C’ lot off Hollister.

— Aaron Solis for San Marcos High School.