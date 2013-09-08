San Marcos High Beats Taft, Edison to Claim 2013 California High School Girls Tennis Classic

San Marcos High School beat Taft High on Saturday morning, 5-1, and then beat Edison High, 4-2, to win the 2013 California High School Girls Tennis Classic. The Royals were led by the stellar singles play of Renee Handley and the doubles play of Alexis Flores and Amber Rowley.
"The girls overcame 102-degree heat and tough competition for their first title in years," a proud Coach Fred Hartzman said.
The annual tournament, sponsored by Tennis Warehouse, is hosted by Buchanan High School in Clovis, with matches played throughout the San Joaquin Valley.
Saturday's box score of matches
Singles
Renee Handley 2-0
Kinsley Shinn 1-0
Julia Frohling 0-2
Alyssa Katich 0-1
Doubles
Amber Rowley/Alexis Flores 1-0
Amber Rowley/Carley McDaniel 1-0
Francesca Diamond/Carley McDaniel 1-0
Kinsley Shinn/Summer Bosse 1-0
Aanavi Karandikar/Olivia Sturman 1-0
Alyssa Katich/Sunmer Bosse 1-0