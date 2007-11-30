San Marcos High Choir To Perform At Carnegie Hall

{mosimage}
The San Marcos High School Madrigal Singers are among four choirs nationwide chosen to perform at Carnegie Hall in New York City, the Santa Barbara school district has announced.
The group’s performance March 10 will be part of the fifth annual National High School Choral Festival, sponsored by the Weill Music Institute at Carnegie Hall.
The festival gives young singers the chance to rehearse a choral masterpiece with conductor Craig Jessop, music director of the Mormon Tabernacle Choir. The ensemble will perform in Carnegie Hall’s Stern Auditorium/Perelman Stage.
The other three choirs are from Baltimore; Raleigh, N.C.; and State College, Pa. The four winners were selected by recorded audition from a pool of 71 choirs from across the United States.
Led by Carolyn Teraoka-Brady, San Marcos’ Madrigal Singers are one of five choral groups in the school’s vocal music department. The ensemble performs a varied repertoire of choral literature — from Renaissance to contemporary — for the community and at festivals.
The group has racked up many awards over the past four years, and in 2006 won first place at the National Invitational Choral Festival of Gold in New York City.
At Carnegie Hall in March, Jessop will lead the combined choirs and the Orchestra of St. Luke’s in Johannes Brahms’ "A German Requiem, Op. 45" with soprano Janice Chandler-Eteme and baritone Stephen Powell as soloists. Each choir also will perform under its own conductor.
