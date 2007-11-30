San Marcos High Choir To Perform At Carnegie Hall

Madrigal Singers are among just four choirs nationwide invited for Carnegie Hall performance.

The San Marcos High School Madrigal Singers are among four choirs nationwide chosen to perform at Carnegie Hall in New York City, the Santa Barbara school district has announced.

The group’s performance March 10 will be part of the fifth annual National High School Choral Festival, sponsored by the Weill Music Institute at Carnegie Hall.

The festival gives young singers the chance to rehearse a choral masterpiece with conductor Craig Jessop, music director of the Mormon Tabernacle Choir. The ensemble will perform in Carnegie Hall’s Stern Auditorium/Perelman Stage.