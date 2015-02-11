Tuesday, June 26 , 2018, 4:10 am | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 

Local News

San Marcos High School Community Mourning Death of Student Jorge Lopez Silva

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk News Editor | @magnoli | February 11, 2015 | 5:04 p.m.

San Marcos High School junior Jorge Lopez Silva died last week, and the school community has been mourning his passing.

Silva was a student at Santa Barbara Community Academy and La Cumbre Junior High School before attending San Marcos, Superintendent Dave Cash said during Tuesday night’s board meeting.

Silva's cause of death was believed to be health-related.

“We have been told that Jorge was a kind young man who was a doing a great job as a Royal,” Cash said.

“We are grateful to Santa Barbara County Mental Health and San Marcos High School counselors, teachers, administrators and support staff for immediately responding to the needs of our students,” Cash said.

The school activated a Compassion Center for grieving students.

“Jorge was a valued member of the San Marcos High School community,” Principal Ed Behrens said in a statement. “We are all shocked and grieving his loss. The leadership students are working to support the family financially with fundraising. We will truly miss Jorge Lopez Silva.”

Silva’s family has set up a memorial account at Bank of America, account number 3250-4512-5777, and Kids Helping Kids will be donating to this account to help the family, Behrens said.

A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. Friday at Holy Cross Church, 1740 Cliff Drive in Santa Barbara. 

Noozhawk news editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

