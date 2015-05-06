Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 10:31 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

San Marcos High Designated as California Gold Ribbon School

By Barbara Keyani for the Santa Barbara Unified School District | May 6, 2015 | 5:14 p.m.

San Marcos High School has been designated as a California Gold Ribbon School.

"I am pleased to inform you that your school has successfully completed the California Gold Ribbon Schools Program application process and is being recognized as one of our 373 California Gold Ribbon Schools for 2015," State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Torlakson said in a letter to the award recipients. "This award is a direct reflection of the dedication, hard work, and vision of your school’s educational community."

The California Gold Ribbon School Award is in recognition of the district's Program for Effective Access to College (PEAC, formerly the Posse Program). PEAC supports the academic achievement of our district's Latino students in grades 7 through 12.

"San Marcos High School, in collaboration with La Cumbre Junior High School, is very pleased to be honored as a California Gold Ribbon Award winner for the PEAC Program," Principal Ed Behrens said. "A special thanks goes to Jo Ann Caines, Alpha Ramirez, Patricia Madrigal, Shawn Ricci, Vic Ramirez, Jennifer Filipko, Sean Donnell, Jeff Ashton, Jesus Campos, Albert Martinez, Jennifer Foster, Sabrina Barajas, Sergio Castellanos, Teresa Lara Stucky, Dan Garske and, most importantly, the students and parents of the PEAC Program."

Award recipients will be invited to the California School Recognition Program Awards Ceremony later this month.

— Barbara Keyani is a communications coordinator for the Santa Barbara Unified School District.

