San Marcos High’s Erica Schroeder Takes 1st at Ojai Invitational Cross-Country Meet

By Tracy Jenkins for San Marcos High School Cross Country | September 19, 2015 | 2:55 p.m.

The San Marcos High School girls varsity cross-country team ran the 3-mile race at Saturday’s Ojai Invitational at Lake Casitas. In a field of 219 runners, they took first, third and ninth.

Erica Schroeder won the race in a time of 18:17, followed by senior transfer Lee Alatraqchi in third place with a 19:26, and Mya Adornetto placing ninth in 19:57. The Royals’​ fourth and fifth scoring runners, Emma Tracy and Elsa Roberston, placed 20 and 23, respectively, in times of 20:52 and 20:58.

The San Marcos boys were again led by Logan Briner in 14th place out of 283 runners, with a time of 16:59, followed by Jason Peterson (17:28) in 22nd, Philip Naumann (17:41) 27th, Jerry Swider (17:52) 33rd and Ty Burre (18:04) 47th.

— Tracy Jenkins is San Marcos High School’s assistant cross-country coach.

