San Marcos High Music Department Sweeps Top Honors at San Diego Music Festival

The San Marcos High School Music Department compiled the top combined scores for choirs and bands at the World Strides Heritage Music Festival held March 19 in San Diego.

The Madrigal Singers and MadCappella mixed choir earned the highest scores in the 3A Chamber Choir and 3A Concert Choir divisions, and both earned first place gold awards.

The singers received the Adjudicators Award for both divisions and also the overall Choral Sweepstakes awards.

The San Marcos Wind Ensemble, competing for the first time at a World Strides Heritage Festival, won first place in their division.

The combined scores with the Instrumental and Vocal Departments gave San Marcos the coveted Overall Sweepstakes for the entire festival.

— Aaron Solis is the activities director for San Marcos High School.