San Marcos High Principal Ed Behrens Reportedly May Be Reassigned; Parents Rally to Defend Him

A group of San Marcos High School parents has mobilized to keep Principal Ed Behrens in his post after the Santa Barbara Unified School District administration reportedly has discussed removing him at the end of the year.

The district did not confirm or deny the move and said in a statement to Noozhawk that “the staff recommendation concerning the San Marcos High School principal is a personnel item that limits our ability to comment.”

High school principals and other administrators “do not acquire tenure in their positions and are subject to release or reassignment every year,” spokeswoman Lauren Bianchi Klemann said in an emailed statement Wednesday. “The district reviews all administrator assignments, taking into account a number of different factors including performance evaluations, with a view towards making decisions to retain or release administrators from their current position based upon the best interests of students.”

The Santa Barbara Unified Board of Education may have discussed removing Behrens from his position in closed session, but any action would be reportable and no such action has been disclosed by the district.

Personnel issues are confidential, and Bianchi Klemann confirmed that the issue has not been before the board on a public agenda.

Some San Marcos community parents have rallied to support Behrens, who has worked at the district since 1991 and at San Marcos as assistance principal and principal for more than 20 years.

The group of parents, calling themselves SMHS Supporters of Ed, includes members of the school's Royal Pride Foundation and PTSA.

Marcy Wimbish, PTSA president, emailed a statement to members of the media on behalf of the group and said they had learned that Superintendent Cary Matsuoka told Behrens he will be demoted from principal and offered a teaching position with a dramatic pay cut, or resignation, at the end of the school year.

Parents think the move comes as a reaction to the social media threat investigation in January.

“Supporters of Mr. Behrens believe that he has been made the scapegoat for the embarrassment brought upon the school district when concerned parents raised important questions regarding the district’s lack of a well-defined threat management and communication plan to handle cyber threats,” the statement from the San Marcos parent group read. “The concerned San Marcos community is seeking a dialogue with the superintendent and the Santa Barbara School District school board to assess options to retain Mr. Behrens as the principal at San Marcos High School.”

According to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department, the social media threat investigation involved a group of male students who made chat room posts that listed female students and derogatory and vulgar descriptions of them. Investigators also looked into a threatening video that was created by a male student with what appears to be an antique musket.

The sheriff’s department said none of the involved students had access to functioning firearms or dangerous devices and forwarded the case to the District Attorney’s Office to determine whether the posts reached the level of criminal threats.

Matsuoka hosted a public meeting to discuss the threat investigation and the district’s reaction, and apologized for being too slow in communicating with parents.

Behrens was appointed principal of San Marcos High School, 4750 Hollister Ave., in mid-2011 after serving as assistant principal for 14 years.

