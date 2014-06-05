San Marcos Seniors Cap Off High School with Royal Graduation

Class of 2014 bids farewell to fellow graduates in a ceremony at Warkentin Stadium

Proud Royals celebrated their graduation Thursday evening at San Marcos High School’s Warkentin Stadium.

Principal Ed Behrens conferred degrees on the hundreds of graduates and congratulated them for finishing high school.

“Today marks the beginning of the rest of your lives,” he said. “More than completing the requirements, you have grown into the young people you are today and I have been proud to be your principal. Go royals!”

He handed out awards to the school valedictorian Dan Roman and salutatorian Matthew Arnold, who both had grade-point-averages above 4.7.

Roman will attend Harvard in the fall, while Arnold is going to Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Behrens said.

After performances by the Madrigal Singers and Royal Knights, all the graduates stood and broke into song with Queen’s ‘We Are the Champions.’

Student speakers Gabe Donovan and Cole Kurth thanked their graduating class for the acceptance and the lifelong memories.

Donovan, a special education student for all four years, said he was worried about being accepted in high school, but those worries were quickly laid to rest.

The people at San Marcos helped him become an independent, confident person — he even reached the finals of the Mr. Royal contest this year.

“Four years ago, it would be hard to imagine myself being silly on a stage,” he said.

Kurth, who leads the fundraising teams for the successful student-run nonprofit Kids Helping Kids, agreed that the San Marcos community made it a special place to go to high school.

Other schools may have banished him to the corner of the quad for his love of Disney, he joked, but he created lasting friendships during his four years.

The class of 2014 is saying goodbye to each other now, but will carry the memories and shared experiences forever, he said.

“We are the future and our time is here!” Kurth said.



Behrens also honored the family of Sergio Romero, a San Marcos student who would have graduated this year but for a fatal vehicle accident in October 2011.

Romero, a passionate musician and member of the school’s wrestling team, was struck and killed by a truck while he was walking across Milpas Street in Santa Barbara.



The tragedy mobilized the community to address pedestrian safety concerns on the busy Milpas Street corridor and his mother spoke at several city meetings asking for changes to prevent another death.

Behrens recognized Romero’s parents, Armando and Guadalupe, and brother at Thursday’s graduation ceremony with a certificate of remembrance.

The Class of 2014 for San Marcos High School includes the following graduates:

Lukas Ablingis

Isabella Acuna

Sebastian Adams

Ivette Aguilar

Adel Ahmadian

Esteban Alfaro

Yatziri Alfaro de Jesus

Liam Allard

Jacqueline Alonso

Jordan Altshuler

Maritza Alvarado

Joanna Alvarez

Sergio Alvarez Vazquez

Nicholas Anderson

Hannah Andrews

Agustin Angel Bernabe

Helen Arfaei

Matthew Arnold

Andrew Ayala

Ahmad Azam

Bianca Bajonero

Victor Bakai

Kyle Barrett

Marina Bastos

Joshua Beasley

Blake Bebensee

Julia Bickford

Sydney Black

Emery Boeddeker

Mark Boessler Jr.

Zachary Bordofsky

Krista Bowdle

Grant Bradford

Samuel Brenner

Ella Brewer

Pilar Broussard

Oliver Bublitz

William Burre

Eion Cabanting

Ashley Calvillo

Jacqueline Campos

Bryan Cantero

Celine Cardona

Ashley Carney

Alexander Castellanos

Denisse Castrejon

Destin Cavazos

Brenda Cervantes Romero

Eric Cervantes

Berenise Charco

Elianna Chavez

Julia Cheresh

Bobby Childress Jr.

Coleman Chrisley Schmidt

Jacob Cobian

Kevin Colee

Madeline Collins

Carlos Contreras

Estefania Contreras

Uriel Contreras Moreno

Selena Coronel

Manuel Cosio

Amy Cregan

Cynthia Cruz

Katie Cruz

Perla Cruz

Lauren Cutsinger

Kyle Dannenfelzer

Alexander Das

Jesse De Jesus

Sindy De Jesus

Karla De Leon

Dasha Depew

Gabriel Donovan

Colin Dosch

Julia Downs

Kevin Duenez

Jasmine Duncan

Conner Dunn

Noah Dutton

Leigh Edwards

Beatriz Elias

Caylin Elizondo

Taylor Escobar

Gerardo Escoto

Sergio Espino

Richard Espinoza

Joshua Estrada

Jonathan Ewasiuk

Isabella Farinelli

Rachel Fay

Adilene Fernandez

Karen Firestone

Jewel Fisher

Jillian Fisher

Alexis Flores

Emmanuel Flores

Jasmine Flores

Nicole Forker

David Foster

Alexis Fredkin

Davis French

Maria Frias

Madeline Frohling

Ruth Fuentes

McKenzie Funk

Ana Gallardo Pantoja

Ricardo Gama

Carlos Garcia

Esmeralda Garcia

Georgina Garcia

Isaac Garcia

Logan Garcia

Kevin Garcia Moreno

Adriana Garcia Romero

Yamelle Gastelum

Wesley Ghan-Gibson

Benjamin Ghitterman

Javier Gil

Charles Giroux

Colin Gleason

Emilio Gomez

Martin Gomez Ornelas

Stefano Gonzagui

Diana Gonzalez

Lyana Gonzalez

Maria Gonzalez

Sabrina Gonzalez

Martin Gonzalez Jr.

Paris Goodgion

Rodrigo Granados Garcia

Emily Grigor

Joseph Grimaud

Eveline Guerrero

Gisela Guerrero

Jaime Guerrero

Jocelyne Guerrero

Madeline Guerrero

Eric Gutierrez

Joaquin Gutierrez

Nora Gutierrez

Rafael Gutierrez

Vanessa Gutierrez

Ethan Habecker

Nickolas Hail

Jack Haley

Madison Hall

Michael Hamill

Hannah Harrah

William Harmon

Benjamin Haslund-Gourley

Shane Hauschild

Tasia Hawley

Chuyan He

Hunter Heilman

Matthew Heintze

Fernando Hernandez

Jesus Hernandez

Jonathan Hernandez

Michael Hernandez

Vianey Hernandez

Wendy Hernandez

Luis Hernandez Organista

Claudia Herrera

Maria Herrera

Connor Higgins

Clare Holehouse

Austin Howard

Brian Huato

Austin Hudgens

Carter Hudson

Jenna Hulme

Samantha Hurd

Leonardo Imperiale

Albert Ineira

Dakota Jackson

Austin Jacobson

Anna-Grace Janke

Melissa Jewkes

Anahi Jimenez

Doreida Jimenez

Febe Jimenez

Olivia Jimenez

Adriana Joaquina-Lopez

Jasmine John

Baker Johnson

Elijah Johnson

Halie Johnson

Robert Johnson

Emma Jones

Thor Jorgenson

Cesar Juanico

Alexis Juarez Marquez

Gabriel Kang

Aanavi Karandikar

Alyssa Katich

Spencer Kemp

Claire Kiffe

Casey Kile

Katie Kim

Nathan Kim

Matthew Kiyoi

Patrick Knowles

Mariya Korostil

Krystal Krueger

Frances Kuesis

Anastasia Kunz

Cole Kurth

Robert Landeros

Jose Lara

Yvonne Lauvdal

Giovanni Lazaro

Ariana Leon

Nallely Leyva-Diaz

Jansen Lindrose

Michelle Linares

Owen Lincoln

Gloria Lino

Reed Lisea

Zachary Lloyd

Julissa Locia

Joe Logan

Juliana Logan

Kimberly Lol

Yvette Lopez

Jose Lopez

Shad Loos

Jasmine Lozano

Estevan Lucas

Erik Lujano

Kelly Luu

Karlie Mack

Krysta Madewell

Sandra Madrigal Aguilar

Paola Magallanes-Soto

Benjamin Magdaleno

Emilie Mahoney

Lisa Maillard

Taylor Mann

Yamileth Manzanarez Jimenez

Juliana Manzo

Daniel Marquez Arizmendi

Susan Marquis

Joseph Martinez

Olivier Masbanji

Megan Masini

Anthony Mata

Vilma Mata

Desiree Mata-Herrera

Nicholas Mayner

Joseph Mazziotta

Mathis McComb

Matthew McFadden

Carissa McKone

Mandise McMillan

Laurel Mead

Xavier Medrano

Eduardo Mejia

Arely Mendoza

McAlister Metcalfe

Jeremy Miller

William Mitsuk

Jesse Moctezuma

Juan Montanez

Hope Morrison

Alyssa Mueller

Kayleigh Murphy

Brenda Najera

Kevin Nava

Jaqueline Navarrete

Kathryn Nilsson

Elizabeth Ochi

Andie O'Donnell

Amalia Ortiz

Jabier Ortiz

Luis Ortiz Altamira

Mary O'Toole

Samantha Pachter

Valeria Padilla

Julia Paris

Keana Parra

Alexander Rico Pascua

Sean Patterson

Devante Paul

Brittany Peretiako

Jael Perez

Emily Peterson

Emerson Pizzinat

Samuel Polanco

Shirley Prasad

Austin Pugh

Kelly Purling

Karena Quezada

Erick Quirino

Barbara Ramirez

Christian Ramirez

Eric Ramirez Torres

Juan Ramos Jr.

Andrew Rayner

Tessa Reeg

Ryan Reish

Sarah Rich

Bryce Ridenour

Toby Riedinger

Megan Riley

Carlos Rios

Cecilia Rios

Mayra Rios Arreola

Anzio Rios Pulido

Anthony Ritter

Claudia Riveroll

Karla Robles Gonzalez

Adrian Rodriguez

Brianna Rodriguez

Adriana Rodriguez Santos

Sydney Rodriguez

Dan Roman

Maria Roman Gallegos

Yi Rong

John Anthony Rosales

Jason Rosen

Phoebe Rosenbach

Amber Rowley

Parker Rozenburg

Adriana Ruiz

Viviana Ruiz

Jessica Rydman

Eric Salas

Ana Salgado

Dayana Salgado

Christian Sanabia

Alondra Sanchez

Ana Sanchez

Evelyn Sanchez

Gloria Sanchez

Brandon Sandoval

Ivan Santamaria

Arantxa Santiago

Miriam Santiago

Diana Santiago Lopez

Fernanda Santini

Noe Santos Nava

Amber Schmeling

Madison Semenza

Lizette Serrato

Tanya Severiano Vico

Alexandra Seyle

Noah Shields

Kianna Silva

Pauline Simes

Travis Smelley

Eric Smith

Ryan Sorensen

Nicholas Stebbens

Forrest Stiles Jr.

Sam Strong

Tony Suleiman Jr.

Stephanie Swann

Colleen Sweeney

Sean Sweeney

Summer Sweeney

Nicholas Swider

Kaela Syas

Brittany Tacadena

Miranda Tinajera

Allison Torchia

Luis Torres

Rachel Tracy

Kyle Tran

Sandra Trujillo

Chase Tzoumas

Nijole Urbonas

Tyler Vaccaro

Maria Fernanda Valencia Navarrete

David Valles III

Arleen Vargas

Liliann Vargas

Korina Vazquez

Neyva Vazquez

Sylvia Vega

Rebeca Vela

Annival Velazquez

Brenda Ventura

Jacobo Vera Montanez

Nikolas Victoria

Virginia Villegas

Kaitlyn Vogel

Brooke Wallace

Yiren Wang

Anne Warren

Ryan Weideman

Kyle Whitaker

Cameron Whitney-Giordano

Christian Widmer

Clayton Will

Camille Wilson

Jonathan Wilson

Maxwell Wilson

Carly Yarnell

Hector Ybarra

Paula York

Reese Yzquierdo

Tyler Zamora

Daniel Zarate

Sky Zimmerman

Paul Zink

Antonio Zuniga Jr.

Colette Zylstra

