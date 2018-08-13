Fueled by Talented Multisport Athletes, San Marcos a Team on the Rise

Royals look to experienced, promising corps of football ‘grinders’ to build on progress made last season

A group of multisport athletes is looking to bring success back to San Marcos High football.

The players — including Tommy Schaeffer, Ben Partee, Andrew Aragon, Amari Denis-Zuniga and Josh Brown — have the versatility and savvy to go with their athleticism in order to make things happen.

The Royals also have a good group of football grinders.

“Our team is a hardworking and enthusiastic group committed to getting better day in and day out,” coach Jason Fowle told Noozhawk.

Schaeffer is the marquee player for the Royals. He led the team in rushing and total yards last year.

“Tommy is a talented and intelligent multisport athlete (football, rugby, lacrosse) who can play several different positions in our offense,” Fowle said.

Junior quarterback Ben Partee showed a glimpse of his talent in a loss against powerhouse Lompoc, throwing a 47-yard touchdown in his varsity debut. He later suffered an injury and was lost for the rest of the season.

Fowle is excited have a healthy Partee back running the offense.

“Ben is a successful multisport athlete (football, basketball, baseball) who has grown exponentially in his overall development as a passer and is a dedicated student of the game,” his coach said.

Aragon is another experienced playmaker for the Royals. A three-sport athlete (football, basketball, baseball), he was the All-Channel League punter last season.

Fowle expects him to contribute significantly on offense this season.

Denis-Zuniga brings track-team speed to wide-receiver and defensive-back positions.

Brown, who also plays lacrosse, will be one of the top passing targets for Partee.

On defense, seniors Jafet Gomez and Dane Sterndahl lead a solid linebacking corps that also includes Matt Pencek. Sterndahl was second on the team in tackles last season.

The Royals have set up a nonleague schedule with a level playing field, and the team expects to build confidence before going into league.

The Channel League will be challenging with the addition of Lompoc, Santa Ynez and Cabrillo.

Fowle is fired up about the new look.

“I like that the new six-team Channel League includes an automatic playoff berth for the top three teams,” he said. “It will be very competitive with the addition of the new teams.”

The Royals hope to be in the mix for a playoff spot.

San Marcos Royals

Coach: Jason Fowle

League: Channel

CIF Playoff Division: 12

Strength: Offensive backfield and linebackers.

Last Season’s Overall Record: 1-9

Last Season’s League Record: 0-4 in Channel League

Top Returning Players or Athletes

Tommy Schaeffer — Senior, Running Back, 5-7, 170: The rugged running back led the Royals in rushing (655 yards) and total yards 906 and earned second-team all-league honors.

Ben Partee — Junior, Quarterback, 6-1, 185: He’s healthy after an injury limited his playing time last year. He threw a TD pass in his varsity debut.

Dominic Duran — Senior, Offensive Line/Defensive Line, 5-8, 210: “Dominic has proved himself to be one of the hardest workers on this team throughout the offseason; he is a dedicated leader and sets a strong example for others to follow,” Fowle said.

Matt Pencek — Senior, Tight End/Linebacker, 6-0, 175: “Matt has earned starting roles on both offense and defense and continues to be the picture of consistency for us in terms of work ethic, attitude, and overall effort.”

Amari Denis-Zuniga — Senior, Wide Receiver/Defensive Back, 5-9, 145: “Amari is a two-sport athlete (football and track) who brings speed and experience to the perimeter of our offense and defense.”

Andrew Aragon — Senior, Tight End/Defensive Line/Punter, 5-11, 204: The all-league first-team punter last year “will contribute significantly on offense, defense and special teams,”" Fowle said of the three-sport athlete.

Jafet Gomez — Senior, Tight End/Linebacker, 5-11, 220: Gomez switches from defensive line to middle linebacker and will anchor the defense this year.

Dane Sterndahl — Senior, Running Back/Linebacker, 5-10, 180: He was second on the team in tackles and is a punishing down-hill runnner with the ball in his hands, Fowle says.

Cris Lucena-Velasquez — Senior, Offensive Line/Defensive Line, 6-1, 217: He’ll be a two-way starter, “and is important in our ability to establish the line of scrimmage,” Fowle said.

Tristan Wallace — Senior, Wide Receiver/Defensive Back, 5-9, 145: “Tristan brings valuable experience as a starting free safety and wide receiver.”

Brandon Becerra — Senior, Wide Receiver/Defensive Back, 5-9, 140: “Brandon brings a confidence, speed, and man coverage ability to our secondary.”

Newcomers Who Could Make an Immediate Impact

Josh Brown — Junior, Wide Receiver/Defensive Back, 5-10, 155: A two-sport athlete (football and lacrosse), Brown will be a top target in the passing game

Nico Chavez — Junior, Offensive Line/Defensive Line, 6-3, 200: Earned a starting role at center

Henry Hererra — Junior, Running Back/Defensive Back, 5-10, 150: An elusive runner who should factor in key situations

Joe Kirkwood — Junior, Offensive Line/Defensive Line, 6-1, 220: Fowle says Kirkwood is talented on both offense and defense

Leo Sandoval — Senior, Offensive Line/Linebacker, 6-0 205: Sandoval returned to football and earned a starting role on O-line

Outstanding Scholar-Athletes

Tommy Schaeffer

Ben Partee

Dane Sterndahl

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.