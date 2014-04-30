Wednesday, June 20 , 2018, 1:00 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

San Marcos High School Awarded Six CIF Academic Championships

By Aaron Solis for San Marcos High School | April 30, 2014 | 10:00 a.m.

San Marcos High School was awarded six CIF Southern Section-Ford Academic Championships in a pre-game ceremony at the Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Monday.

Girls track and field, girls soccer, boys golf, boys basketball, boys water polo, and boys track and field all had the highest cumulative grade point averages for their respective sports for schools larger than 1,500 students.

San Marcos had the most of any school for large schools and small schools (less than 1,500 students) in the Southern Section, which is comprised of more than 600 high schools.

The Academic Award program is sponsored by the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim and Ford. The team GPA is determined by unweighted grades in college prep or higher classes during the first semester of the 2013-14 school year.

Over the past five years, San Marcos High School has been the best public high school in all of Southern Section for student athletes by having the most teams place in the top five of the academic standings. This year alone, 12 of the 22 sports placed in the top five.

San Marcos academic
Senior golfer Ethan Habecker, left, and boys golf head coach Aaron Solis receive their championship banner. (San Marcos High School photo)

“It is a great honor for all of our teams to get this award. Our athletes and coaches place a high priority on our academic success as well as succeeding on the track,” said senior Reed Lisea, a member of the boys track and field team, which also won the Grand Sweepstakes award at the county track championships along with the girls track and field squad.

“Mike Trout was so impressed with our school having so many academic championships he signed our banner!" said an excited Ethan Habecker, captain of the boys golf team.

All six teams were honored on the field in a pre-game ceremony prior to the Angel game as they received their championship banners.

In addition, the San Marcos girls golf team was awarded a $200 academic scholarship from the Women’s Southern California Golf Association for having the second-highest team GPA for large schools in the Southern Section.

More than 100 student-athletes made the trip to the game with their respective coaches.

— Aaron Solis represents San Marcos High School.

