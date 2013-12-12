San Marcos High School Choirs to Perform Winter Concert

Join the award-winning San Marcos High School Vocal Department for a Winter Concert.

Holiday cookies, family, friends, cooler weather — it's not the holidays until you've spent an evening hearing the joyful songs of the San Marcos High School choirs: Girls Chorus, Royal Knights, A Cappella Choir and Madrigal Singers.

Hear these award-winning choirs perform classic and contemporary choral pieces, a few holiday carols and, of course, a finale of the "Hallelujah Chorus."

This year, the Winter Concert will be held at 7 p.m. next Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 16-17, at San Roque Church. Tickets are $12 at the door for adults; kids age 12 or younger get free admission.

The proceeds from the concert will help these talented youngsters fund their upcoming choir tours in the spring.

