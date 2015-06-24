San Marcos High School Class of 1965 Gathering for 50-Year Reunion

The San Marcos High School Class of 1965 will celebrate their 50-year reunion this summer over the weekend of July 18-19.

Festivities will include a Saturday evening dinner/dance at La Cumbre Country Club, followed the next morning by a tour of the campus, hosted by current San Marcos students. Alums can check out changes to the campus over the past 50 years, some of which include the new Health and Entrepreneurship Academies, a recent facelift and major upgrades to the facilities.

Later in the day on Sunday there will be an informal gathering at Stow Grove Park.

The search is still on for classmates from this large class of 600. For more information or to provide contact information for missing classmates, email [email protected]. To make dinner reservations directly, click here.

— Gaye O'Callahan represents the San Marcos High School Class of 1965.