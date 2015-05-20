San Marcos High School Class of 1985 to Gather for 30-Year Reunion

The San Marcos High School Class of 1985 will gather Aug. 14-16 for a 30-year class reunion.
Activities will include a tour of the campus by some of the San Marcos students on Friday, Aug. 14 for all fellow alumni and family, followed by a golfing tournament and an adult dinner reception planned for Saturday, Aug. 15 at Endless Summer Rest. A family barbecue is planned for Sunday, Aug. 16.
For more information, click here to visit the event website, or click here for the Facebook page.
— Kris Ewing represents the San Marcos High School Class of 1985.