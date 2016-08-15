San Marcos High School Hosts Freshmen Orientation As Goleta Students Gear Up for School Year

Campus hosts welcome for the Class of 2020 as school districts, local colleges get ready to start classes

With the first day of classes just seven days away, San Marcos High School invited its more than 450 incoming freshmen to an orientation Monday morning to gather officially for the first time as the Class of 2020.

Freshmen students were met with a line of high fives and smiles from peers and faculty when they entered the school’s gymnasium.

Incoming ninth graders packed the bleachers and played a series of icebreaker activities led by Aaron Solis, a teacher advisor, activities director and boys golf coach.

“It was one of the best orientations we have had,” Solis said. “It was a great group of new Royals coming in. They make me more excited for the new school year. Even after orientation, freshmen were coming up thanking me and the other leaders, asking great questions and enjoying time to meet other new Royals.”

Principal Ed Behrens set the tone for a successful academic year.

“Freshman, our message to you is to get involved,” Behrens said. “Find your passion and follow it.”

Campus tours were provided for the incoming class to become acclimated to the new school.

Junior Link Crew member Vienna Alvarado, 16, said orientation helps smooth the transition into high school by introducing students to school procedures, teachers and classmates.

“It’s a lot easier to start school when everyone comes together and when you know people,” Alvarado said. “This helps the freshman feel more comfortable. I was super anxious my first year.”

Incoming freshman Isabella Pinter, 14, said she looks forward to becoming a proud Royal and starting a new chapter in her life.

“I’m nervous for the first day but also excited,” said Pinter, a former Goleta Valley Junior High School student. “Orientation makes it easier.”

With summer vacation creeping into the last month of the season, the new school year is around the corner for students in Santa Barbara County.

South Coast districts start classes on the following days:

Bishop Garcia Diego High School will open its doors for te 2016-2017 school year on Aug. 16.

Students at Santa Barbara Unified School District, the second-largest school district in Santa Barbara County, are scheduled to begin on Aug. 22.

More than 14,300 students enrolled at Santa Barbara City College are heading back to class on Aug. 22.

The new school year for Carpinteria Unified School District kicks off Aug. 23.

Students entering Goleta Union School District mark your calendar for Aug. 24.

Schools in Hope Elementary School District are set to begin starting Aug. 25.

The first day of school for Westmont College in Montecito is Aug. 29.

Gauchos at UCSB begin fall quarter on Sept. 24.

— Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.