San Marcos High School Graduates Take the Big Walk in True Royals Fashion

About 450 seniors accept their diplomas during a ceremony in Warkentin Stadium

San Marcos High School seniors were all smiles during Wednesday's graduation processional into Warkentin Stadium.
San Marcos High School seniors were all smiles during Wednesday’s graduation processional into Warkentin Stadium. (Gina Potthoff / Noozhawk photo)
By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | June 10, 2015 | 7:20 p.m.

San Marcos High School seniors bid farewell to many of their fellow classmates Wednesday and hello to young adulthood as they crossed the stage to get their high school diplomas.

In an early evening graduation ceremony in the school’s Warkentin Stadium, approximately 450 students in the Class of 2015 celebrated their achievement with family and friends who packed into the outdoor arena for the occasion.

Around town, Santa Barbara and Dos Pueblos high schools also hosted graduation ceremonies, with Santa Barbara Unified School District officials splitting up to attend them.

San Marcos High School Principal Ed Behrens fondly looked out over his graduates, thanking them for their contributions to the school and wishing them luck in future endeavors.

“It is a true joy to see you move forward,” Behrens said, first in English and then repeating his speech in Spanish. “Congratulations, good luck and always remember your alma mater.”

San Marcos grad
San Marcos High School graduates walk into Warkentin Stadium on Wednesday for commencement. (Gina Potthoff / Noozhawk photo)

Seniors in scarlet red and royal blue caps and gowns chattered quietly throughout the ceremony and cheered after several speeches from their classmates.

Seniors Tiana Gong and Kimberly Hernandez Garcia remarked on how far the group had come since freshman year, learning and growing along the way.

“We will never forget what happened here,” Gong said, asking classmates to go out and find their success in whatever path they choose.

Spectators in the stands brought flowers and balloons galore, shouting or clapping when a graduate they knew walked across the stage — not able or willing to comply with instructions in the graduation program that asked them to hold applause until the very end.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

San Marcos grad
About 450 San Marcos High seniors received their diplomas Wednesday. (Gina Potthoff / Noozhawk photo)

