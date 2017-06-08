Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 2:35 pm | Fair 76º

 
 
 
 

San Marcos High School Crowns Its Class of 2017

The San Marcos High School Class of 2017 walks onto the field for graduation Thursday. Click to view larger
The San Marcos High School Class of 2017 walks onto the field for graduation Thursday.  (Julia Lee / Noozhawk photo)
By Julia Lee, Noozhawk Intern | June 8, 2017 | 8:49 p.m.

San Marcos High School’s seniors celebrated commencement Thursday at Warkentin Stadium, where family and friends packed the stands to cheer on the graduates.

Before the students crossed the field, the ceremony began with recordings of the graduating seniors thanking their parents and loved ones for all their support. 

“I want to start by saying, this is not the end but rather the beginning,” Principal Ed Behrens said.

“You are on a path in which you will be constantly learning and developing. You will learn about yourselves and continue to broaden your horizons. You will never be a finished product. The most important thing is that you continue to strive to make yourselves better, set goals, continue to work hard, overcome obstacles, and persevere in ways you never though yourself capable.”

He shared the accomplishments of the Class of 2017, which include 10 Channel League Championships, four CIF Academic Championships, the 16th cohort of the Health Careers Academy, the fourth cohort of the AAPLE Academy, the third cohort of the PEAC Program, and the second cohort of the Entrepreneurship Academy.

He also recognized students who are journalists, mock trial participants, actors, singers, musicians, and performers. 

“Our diversity is what makes our school so rich and closely knit,” student speaker Delilah Kirby said. “It makes it a place where everyone can find a home. If you have ever felt secluded, divided, or treated as a minority, this is our connection.

San Marcos High School graduates head into Warkentin Stadium Thursday. Click to view larger
San Marcos High School graduates head into Warkentin Stadium Thursday.  (Julia Lee / Noozhawk photo)

“We are graduating today holding hands, smiling, and congratulating one another. My biggest takeaway from high school is to follow your heart. Anything is doable if you try. Help people. Make a difference. You are our future. Please don’t let your circumstances define your future.” 

Kirby shared with her fellow graduates: “Neither of my parents graduated high school, never went to college, and I’m going to college out of state with honors.” To this, the crowd erupted into supportive applause. 

“I do not want to make this political but let this past election be a catalyst to try,” she said. “Try to change things that you’re not happy with. Because trust me, global warming is very real.” To this, the crowd again broke into enthusiastic cheers and applause. 

Some colleges San Marcos alumni will be attending next year include Santa Barbara City College, UC Santa Barbara, Stanford University, UC Berkeley, UCLA, Westmont College, University of Southern California, Cal Poly, University of Notre Dame, Pitzer College, Santa Clara University, Princeton University, Brown University and MIT.  

The San Marcos High School Class of 2017 heads onto the field for graduation Thursday. Click to view larger
The San Marcos High School Class of 2017 heads onto the field for graduation Thursday.  (Julia Lee / Noozhawk photo)
 
